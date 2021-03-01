“I don’t eat. I don’t sleep. All I wonder is, like, are my kids cold?”; Mother pleads for the return of missing sons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Officials are still searching for 40-year-old Darrell Peak and his two children, three-year-old Mayson Peak and four-year-old Kaiden Peak. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office believes Darrell took the boys with no plan on returning.

Bonnie peak is the mother of the two missing boys and wife of Darrell. She said the past few days have been the hardest she’s ever had to live through.

“I don’t eat. I don’t sleep. All I wonder is, like, are my kids cold? Are they hungry? Where are they sleeping? Are they crying for me? As a mother, these are the things that I have to sit here and worry about. all day and every day,” said Bonnie.

Bonnie’s only wish is that her two young sons are returned home safely. Darrell and his kids were last seen Thursday, Feb. 25, around 7 p.m. in Warsaw traveling on foot.

“When he left, he was angry,” said Bonnie. “Sometimes when he’s angry, he’ll takek off and leave for a couple hours. This is so out of his character. Like He’s not one to just take off with the children.”

Local officials said they’ve attempted to issue an amber alert but the case does not meet the criteria. Bonnie hopes they will eventually issue an amber alert, but doesn’t believe Darrell would hurt Kaiden or Mayson.

“One of the reasons is that he is the father,” said Bonnie. “I don’t think for one second that he would physically harm our children, ever, in a million year. He’s a very good dad and he’s a good person. I know he’s going through a lot lately and I don’t know if he’s just going through a mental breakdown. I think he wanted to leave on his own and I think the children just happened to be in the car when he got in my car and took off.”

“Every lead that we’ve got seems to be a day, two days old,” said Bonnie. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life. Not knowing where my children are. I just want my kids home.”

Description of Darrell:

White male, 5’6″ tall, 170 lbs

Brown hair and green eyes

Last seen wearing black carpenter jeans, a gray Kum N Go hoody and a black t-shirt

Description of Mayson:

White male, 3′ tall, 39 lbs

Light brown hair and green eyes

Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that says “mama knows best”, joggers and tan work style boots

Description of Kaiden:

White male, 3’4″ tall, 38 lbs

White hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing a black shirt with blue sleeves, jeans and boots

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 911.