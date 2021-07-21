Iberia man charged in relation to Lake Ozark shooting

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A second person has been charged in relation to the deadly shooting at Lake Ozark, according to court documents.

Daniel Kurtzeborn, 39, from Iberia, Missouri, is facing unlawful possession of a firearm charge for having a weapon during the shooting.

Kurtzeborn is not allowed to have a firearm due to being a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, is also facing charges for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, motorcycle gang members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club and the Galloping Goose and Midwest Drifter got into a fight in front of the Casa Blanca Bar around 6:45 p.m.

During the fight a Mongols member, police identify as B.C., attempts to hit Ponder with his motorcycle helmet.

Ponder then takes out a firearm and shoots B.C., who later died from their injuries.

Then after Ponder shoots B.C. members from both motorcycle gangs then exchange shots with both Ponder and Kurtzeborn and others being hit.

Another man authorities identified as P.C. was shot by Ponder, according to the probable cause statement.

In the interview with authorities, Kurtzeborn says he did not discharge a firearm though police say video evidence shows he used a firearm and shot at multiple people.