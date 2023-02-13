BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Silver Dollar City has announced the closing of one of its most popular rides.

The Branson theme park announced on Feb. 13 that Fire in the Hole will have its grand finale during the 2023 season, marking an end to over 50 years of operation.

According to a press release, the park plans to celebrate its farewell with special events and promotions lasting throughout the year until its annual closure in December.

“More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In the Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when THEY were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with THEIR grandkids!”

Silver Dollar City says the announcement comes with the preparation of “unprecedented growth” slated for the next 10 years at the park.

The park opens for its 2023 season on March 11 with more announcements expected in the future, according to Thomas.