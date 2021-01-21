Irregular Missouri COVID vaccine deliveries disrupt distribution plans

ST. LOUIS – Many across Missouri have already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, however, people who haven’t gotten that opportunity are wondering how long it will take.

In the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force daily briefing Wednesday, Dr. Alex Garza said hospitals don’t have a consistent schedule of receiving vaccine shipments, making it hard to plan when someone can receive their doses.

“Typically we get notified around 24 to 48 hours before the vaccine is shipped to us,” Garza said.

Garza said quicker distribution and knowing about the shipments farther in advance will help everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine, receive it.

“As you can imagine, anytime that you don’t have consistency of delivery, of any material, it makes it really hard to do things on the back end,” Garza said.

Across the system hospitals, 92 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 16,753.

Although there is some promising data, Garza said it is “far too early to take the brakes off,” as hospitals are still very full and still under stress.

As COVID patients decline, Garza said non-COIVD patients still fill those beds.

Garza said the task force hopes the vaccine will be manufactured quicker in the future for faster distribution.