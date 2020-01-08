Joplin man accused of soliciting explicit videos from Virginia girl

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Missouri man is accused of soliciting child pornography from a girl in Virginia.

Jail records show 57-year-old Thomas Collura is in custody in Williamsburg.

The girl’s parents went to James City County police when they suspected their daughter was having inappropriate conversations with a man.

Police say messages from Collura encouraged the girl to create pornographic videos.

Court filings say the girl created over 140 videos for Collura. He was arrested last month and brought to Virginia on Friday.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.