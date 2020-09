JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Leora Hardee who went missing last Thursday.

The 14-year-old was reported missing on September 17th, 2020 and is from the Joplin area.

Hardee is white with dark blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5’1″ and weighs 100lbs and was last seen wearing black Van’s tennis shoes, a tan tank-top, floral print shorts and Rick & Morty Hoodie.

If you have any information you can contact JPD at (417) 623-3131.