Judge revokes parole, sends Schwartz brothers to prison to serve original 15-year sentence

Around the Region

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER COUNTY, MO.- A Webster County judge has revoked the parole of the two Schwartz brothers.

The Schwartz brothers will serve 15 years in the department of corrections each on the two counts of child molestation they were initially sentenced to in September before being sentenced to probation.

According to court records, those charges were originally suspended, but the brothers violated probation three days after receiving it.

Ozarks First Reporter David Chazanov was in the courtroom and said when the judge made the ruling, Petie Schwartz started crying, and Aaron Schwartz started to say goodbye to his family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers