LeFlore County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination event

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VIRUS OUTBREAK QUESTIONS VACCINE

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LeFlore County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for First Responders, Health Care Workers and those ages 65 or older.

Appointments for the event on January 7, 2021 are full. However, the department is scheduling a limited amount of appointments for individuals 65 years and older at the health department on days when there are no external events.

Those eligible for sign up include, Oklahoma residents or Oklahoma workforce personnel in Phase 1, first responders, healthcare workers, and anyone over the age of 65.

The January 7th appointments on the sign-up site are booked, but updates on additional appointment opportunities can be found on the LeFlore County Health Department’s Facebook page or by contacting the department’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers