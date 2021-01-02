LeFlore County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination event

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LeFlore County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for First Responders, Health Care Workers and those ages 65 or older.

Appointments for the event on January 7, 2021 are full. However, the department is scheduling a limited amount of appointments for individuals 65 years and older at the health department on days when there are no external events.

Those eligible for sign up include, Oklahoma residents or Oklahoma workforce personnel in Phase 1, first responders, healthcare workers, and anyone over the age of 65.

The January 7th appointments on the sign-up site are booked, but updates on additional appointment opportunities can be found on the LeFlore County Health Department’s Facebook page or by contacting the department’s office.