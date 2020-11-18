Legislation aimed to prevent another Duck Boat tragedy passes Senate committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s legislation to prevent another Duck Boat incident has unanimously passed the Senate Committee of Commerce, Science, and Transportation Wednesday morning.

The bill will now head to the entire Senate for a vote. The legislation requires amphibious vehicles to be equipped to stay afloat in the event of flooding.

It would also require Duck Boats to remove canopies and add more life preservers.

A spokesperson for Senator Hawley says amendments were made to the bill during the committee process. Those amendments include requirements to log various safety actions, mandatory annual safety trainings for crew, and consideration of safety recommendations in previous incident reports.

Other amendments would require the Commandant of the Coast Guard to provide a report to Congress regarding the status of implementation of the regulations and various technical changes.

