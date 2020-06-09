LIVE UPDATES: SPD Officer hit by car and suspect identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police say 28-year-old Jon Tyler Franklin Routh pinned Officer Mark Priebe between a white SUV and an outdoor barricade on the morning of June 9, 2020.

Priebe, according to SPD, is a 21-year veteran officer with the department.

A press release regarding the incident was sent to Ozarks First around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The statement does not go into further detail about Routh’s reason for visiting the police department that morning.

On June 9, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers were notified of a white male at the front entrance of Springfield Police Headquarters (321 E Chestnut Expressway) causing a disturbance and urinating on the front door. Officers contacted him and asked him to leave. He then got into a white SUV, drove away, then circled back through the parking lot, heading toward the front entrance of Police Headquarters. He accelerated directly toward the officer who was standing in front of the building. The officer attempted to get out of the way, but it appears the driver intentionally struck the officer who became trapped under the vehicle. The vehicle continued forward with the officer still trapped and struck a concrete bollard. A second officer yelled at the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle and when he refused and continued to drive forward, the officer fired shots striking the suspect and stopping the vehicle. Both the officer and the suspect were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jon Tyler Franklin Routh. The injured officer is Officer Mark Priebe, a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. The lobby at headquarters is closed until further advised. Citizens may conduct regular business at the South District Station (2620 W. Battlefield Rd.) until 7:00 p.m. today.

A man went into the Springfield Police Department agitated, for reasons unknown. He tried entering the building but was denied entry and then proceeded to urinate outside of the building.

When police responded the suspect left the area. But came back in a white SUV.

When officers went to confront the suspect, Police say, the suspect used the vehicle to pin an officer between the car and bollards.

Another officer on the scene requested that the driver get out of the car when he refused the officer shot him which caused the assault on the other officer to stop.

More officers then responded and detained the individual before transporting him to a hospital.

The assisting officers pushed the vehicle off of the pinned officer, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The officer was breathing and talking when heading to the hospital.

