Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The World Champion Chiefs are back in Kansas City!

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers Sunday 31-20 to become Super Bowl Champions. It was 50 years in the making for the franchise.