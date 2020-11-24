Local bikers deliver 40 boxes of meals to families for Thanksgiving

by: Jessica Djukic

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) — Several biker clubs are feeding those in need this Thanksgiving.

Sunday morning, Prodigal Son Motorcycle Ministry, along with 10 biker clubs and ministries spent the morning packing boxes for needy families.

The clubs bought different items to complete a Thanksgiving meal.

This is the 3rd annual turkey drive and they said its even more important this year.

Jason Helmer, founder of Prodigal Son Motorcycle Ministry said, “Especially in this year, you know COVID’s a mess this year, and so there have been people that’s lost their jobs, but there are some people who lost everything. And we’re just here to help out.”

The group packed 40 boxes Sunday then delivered the meals to families.

The clubs took all the leftover food that didn’t fit inside the boxes to a homeless shelter in Neosho.

