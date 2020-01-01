Man arrested after 8-year-old is hospitalized for PCP exposure

MONROE, La. (1/1/2020) — A Monroe man is facing charges after police say a child was taken to the hospital due to exposure to PCP.

Just before 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called by a local hospital for an 8-year-old child who had been admitted due to exposure to phencyclidine (PCP) exposure.

They went to a south Monroe home, and they spoke with spoke with 26-year-old Joseph Collins, Jr.

During a search of the home, deputies say they found a pack of cigarettes under a dresser in Joseph’s room, along with a glass bottle that appeared to contain PCP.

Deputies mirandized Collins. They say Collins said the cigarettes & suspected PCP belonged to him.

While at the home, deputies saw a 7-year-old girl and learned she, as well as the 8-year-old in the hospital, had been in the home with the PCP.

Collins was cuffed and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with one count of possession of PCP and two counts of having a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.