MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was arrested on Sunday after being accused of stealing a car and later breaking into a business, stealing multiple adult toys.

On August 11, officers say a victim reported her 2018 Nissan Maxima had been stolen from southwest Memphis.

On September 3, officers say they responded to East Memphis regarding a stolen car tag. The car was reportedly parked directly in front of Plato’s Closet, which occupied only one customer, who was later identified as Nathan Bowdrey.

Nathan Bowdrey

When officers tried to talk to Bowdrey, he left and went into another store before attempting to run away. Officers were able to stop him and put him on the ground to detain him.

Bowdrey sustained a cut on his face after hitting the ground and continuously trying to escape, reports state. During the arrest, the keys to the stolen Maxima were reportedly found inside Bowdrey’s back pocket.

After an inventory check of the stolen Maxima, officers say they found a black pistol under the driver’s seat, a black mask with a Nike symbol in the corner, “unique” Nike blue and purple shoes, and several adult toys in the trunk.

Officers researched burglaries and found a recent report from the adult novelty store called “Romantix” in the airport area. The burglary happened on September 1, and the same items reported stolen were the same items found in the stolen Maxima.

According to investigators working on the burglary case, video footage showed that the Maxima was the vehicle used during the crime. The footage also showed the suspect wearing a black ski mask with the Nike logo and blue and purple shoes found in the Maxima.

Bowdrey’s dreads, eyes, nose, and tattoo on his left arm were shown clearly in the video as well, investigators say.

During the interview, officers said Bowdrey admitted to having the stolen car on September 3 when he was arrested.

Bowdrey is charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Theft of Property, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.