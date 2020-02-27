Man charged with raping woman he met through Facebook

FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo shows the logo for Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, decided to allow a type of paid political message that sidesteps many of the social network’s rules governing political ads. Its policy change comes days after presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg exploited a loophole to run such humorous messages promoting his campaign on the accounts of popular Instagram personalities followed by millions of young voters.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis man has been charged with raping a woman after meeting her through a Facebook dating feature.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Bennard Howard III is jailed in St. Charles County on $250,000 cash bail on one count of rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Police said Howard communicated with the woman via social media and in text messages for about three weeks before the two agreed to meet for lunch.

Police said that when Howard came to the woman’s St. Charles apartment last Thursday to pick her up, he forced his way into the apartment.

