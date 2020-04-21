Man convicted of 10-year-old Springfield girl’s murder denied appeal by US Supreme Court

Around the Region

by: Ivie Macy

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl six years ago will not have his appeal heard by the United States Supreme Court.

A jury convicted Craig Wood of killing Hailey Owens, but jurors could not decide whether Wood should receive a death sentence, or life in prison.

A judge later sentenced Wood to death and Missouri’s supreme court upheld that sentence.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers

Trending Stories