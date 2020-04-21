Man convicted of 10-year-old Springfield girl’s murder denied appeal by US Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl six years ago will not have his appeal heard by the United States Supreme Court.
A jury convicted Craig Wood of killing Hailey Owens, but jurors could not decide whether Wood should receive a death sentence, or life in prison.
A judge later sentenced Wood to death and Missouri’s supreme court upheld that sentence.
The US Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal today.
