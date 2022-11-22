WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora, Missouri, as the victim who died. Next of kin have been notified. Gianunzio drove a 1926 Ford Model T involved in the collision.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway CC near West Plains, Missouri. Investigators say a driver in a pickup truck was heading westbound attempted to make a left turn, but failed to yield and pulled into the path of Gianunzio and crashed into him.

Authorities pronounced Gianunzio dead at the scene. It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed at this time in connection with the crash.