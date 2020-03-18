Man rescued from rushing water in McDonald County

Sheriff Hall also wants to remind everyone to not cross roadways or bridges that have flood waters over them.

MCDONALD CO., Mo. (KNWA) — Sheriff Michael Hall and Deputy Josh Phillips responded to a possible water rescue on Buzzard Glory Road a short distance east of Route KK, Monday.

A man attempted to cross a low water bridge, with floodwaters running over it, with his vehicle.

The vehicle was swept off the bridge by the swift water and came to rest slightly downstream.

The man’s vehicle had a sunroof that he managed to open and climb on to the top of the vehicle.

The driver remained on the top of the vehicle until the responders were able to safely rescue him.

Sheriff Hall thanked the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division Troopers for their help with the rescue in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Hall also thanked McDonald County Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten for responding to the location with the Sheriff’s Office boat, as well as Washburn Fire Department and White Rock Fire Department for their support in the successful rescue.

Sheriff Hall also wants to remind everyone to not cross roadways or bridges that have flood waters over them.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.