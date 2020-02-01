Man shares story of signed football from Chiefs Super Bowl IV team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOLR)- For many Chiefs fans in 1970, the most significant memory was seeing their team go to the Super Bowl and beat the Minnesota Vikings.

For Larry Hughes and his family, the greatest memory was receiving a signed football in the mail from Willie Lanier and the rest of the team within a month of the Super Bowl victory.

How did Larry get so lucky?

Larry says his boss at the time lived in Kansas City right in between Len Dawson and Willie.

“So he was good friends with them, and he’d bring them to our meetings, and I got to meet those two as well as Buck Buchanan,” says Hughes.

Hughes goes on to say that after the Super Bowl, a new store was opening in Hayes, Kansas, and Willie Lanier was signing autographs at the opening.

“We were standing in line, myself and my two boys Mark and Troy. He looked back and saw us and said, ‘Troy and Mark come on up to the front.’ And you realize how exciting that was for them, and then all of their school buddies were excited and jealous, it was a great time,” says Hughes.

After the signing, Willie went back to Kansas City and sent the family the football.

Hughs says the football had not been taken care of over the years while it was not in his care.

“So it just faded. You can see I don’t even know who all some of these are that are on there, and a lot of them you can’t read,” says Hughes.

He has tried to find someone to restore the signatures but hasn’t been successful.

“It is what it is, it’s a faded old football, but it’s got worlds and worlds of memories on it. So it’s a neat old football.”