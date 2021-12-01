Man wounded after shootout with police outside Tulsa airport

Around the Region

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a vehicle carrying his wife, whom he tried to confront in a parking garage after her flight landed.

The wife wasn’t injured in the shooting late Tuesday outside Tulsa International Airport. During the shootout, an airport police officer was struck by gunfire in the chest but wasn’t seriously hurt because he was wearing a protective vest.

Police say the shooter was struck in the foot and taken to a hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name or details of any charges he may face.

