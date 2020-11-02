Many gather to get their hands on the first medical marijuana product in Springfield

by: Chris Six and Bailey Strohl

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — At least 100 people were at Old Route 66 Wellness Monday afternoon to get their hands on the first medical marijuana product in Springfield.

Owner John Lopez says this is an event for VIP members. Tomorrow, November 3rd, the dispensary will be opened to all.

Old Route 66 will only offer flowers these first few weeks to a low supply from distributors.

Lopez says they offer three strains, each sold at $125 per quarter-ounce, after-tax.

Lopez says infused products will likely be made available in December, such as edibles and vape pens.

Lopez also owns an Old Route 66 location in Ozark but says there’s still not enough product to open both locations at once.

We will update this story with an interview from the very first customer of the store.

