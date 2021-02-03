Marshfield boy develops heart condition after battle with COVID-19

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A 10-year-old from Marshfield had one rare COVID-19 case that landed him in the PICU and left him with a heart condition.

In December 2020, Hollis Day’s parents tested positive for the virus. Hollis never got sick and stayed asymptomatic. The last week of January, Hollis started showing strange symptoms and eventually got diagnosed with MIS-C, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Dr. Laura Waters, a Mercy Pediatrician, acknowledges MIS-C is rare, but medical professionals are on high alert when it comes to looking for symptoms such as a constant high fever, red eyes, red cracked lips, red tongue, enlarged lymph nodes and rashes.

Hollis was in the hospital for four days before going home. He is now back to taking care of his animals on the farm but is unable to play sports.

At the next cardiologist appointment for Hollis, more information will help discover any long-term issues that may be a possibility.

In early January 2021, the CDC said 1,700 MIS-C cases had been reported since the beginning of COVID-19.