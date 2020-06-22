McDonald County Announces Nearly 200 New Cases of COVID-19

MCDONALD CO., Mo. (KSNF)–The McDonald County Health Department announces 196 new cases.
Due to this increase we recommend avoiding gatherings. This means any events that includes more than your immediate family should be avoided. We suggest anyone leaving their house wear a mask and continue to social distance.MCDONALD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
This brings their current total to 434.
We will be reporting a final County this evening. We are still working on some new cases and identifying what county they reside in.MCDONALD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
