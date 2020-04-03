McDonald County Issues Stay at Home Order

MCDONALD CO., Mo. — The McDonald County Commission along with the Health Department approved an ordinance declaring an emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The order goes into effect at midnight on April 6th and will continue to April 30th.
The order requires all residents of McDonald County to stay at their place of residence with exceptions to providing or receiving essential services.
“Essential services” include:
- Obtaining food, medicine, or other similar goods
- Obtaining non-elective medical care or other services
- Travel to certain workplaces
- Travel to family members
- Outdoor activity (with social distancing)