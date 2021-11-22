McDonald County woman facing murder charge after husband’s November 16 shooting

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dawn Renee Wynn, 47, was arrested on November 16 after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents showed that the Sheriff’s Office filed a probable cause statement form after processing the scene.

Wynn has been arraigned and faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A sheriff’s office report states that deputies responded to a call to 1896 Pleasant Grove Road, west of Anderson, and found Harold Wynn dead in a 5th wheel camper.

The report states that his wife had called McDonald County 911 and reported a possible gunshot wound. In her statement to deputies, she stated that “she was awoken by something brushing her face and a gunshot.” She said that she was next to her husband and facing him when he was shot.

She says she saw her husband in blood and then called 911.

During the interview with deputies, Wynn reported that a gun was “possibly stored on the bottom-most shelf of a bookcase…above the head of the bed.”

Officers recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson automatic pistol on the scene and seized it as evidence.

Upon investigating the location where Wynn told officers the gun was stored, a deputy stated that he “was unable to locate anything that would cause the weapon’s trigger system to be activated and [cause] the weapon to go off.”

Wynn also said that her two minor children were present in the camper, but were asleep in the living room area.

She was taken into custody and transported to McDonald County Jail, where she is being held without bond.