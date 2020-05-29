Medical examiner identifies bodies as missing Tulsa toddlers

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office has confirmed that two bodies found in Tulsa-area waterways are sibling toddlers who have been missing since last week.
Three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 2-year-old brother were last spotted alive on May 22.
Police on Tuesday found a girl’s body in the Arkansas River and a boy was located Wednesday in a nearby creek. The medical examiner’s office said Friday that the bodies are those of Miracle and Tony.
Their 24-year-old mother, Donisha Willis, was arrested the day they went missing on charges of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer.