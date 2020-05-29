Medical examiner identifies bodies as missing Tulsa toddlers

Christal McLemore is comforted by Debbie Robertson, left, and Takenna Triplett at a makeshift memorial at the spot where Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, walked down to Mingo Creek at the Shoreline Apartments Wednesday, May 27, 2020. McLemore’s grandaughter is the oldest sibling of the Crooks. The two young children were last seen days ago with their noncustodial mother, who was arrested after being questioned about their disappearance. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office has confirmed that two bodies found in Tulsa-area waterways are sibling toddlers who have been missing since last week.

Three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 2-year-old brother were last spotted alive on May 22.

Police on Tuesday found a girl’s body in the Arkansas River and a boy was located Wednesday in a nearby creek. The medical examiner’s office said Friday that the bodies are those of Miracle and Tony.

Their 24-year-old mother, Donisha Willis, was arrested the day they went missing on charges of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer.