Medical marijuana dispensaries targeted by dumpster divers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many medical marijuana dispensaries have been targeted by thieves, officials say there is a new problem for some of the businesses.

Employees at some dispensaries in Tulsa say people are actually dumpster diving in search of marijuana scraps.

In fact, one business went as far as to put food out because they thought the dumpster divers were hungry.

Instead, they are taking bags of trash in search of marijuana.

One dispensary owner says she has had to put a chain and lock on her dumpster.

Lawmakers addressed the issue last year, requiring dispensaries to dispose of their product properly.

