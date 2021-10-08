Mercy Springfield Surgery Center closed Friday after female employee stabbed; suspect in custody

UPDATE 12 p.m.: Springfield Police say the stabbing suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: The suspect in this morning’s stabbing at @MercySGF is now in custody. — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) October 8, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Mercy Surgery Center is closed after a stabbing incident Friday morning.

Mercy spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says the main hospital is now open but they are monitoring entrances. Kullmann tells Ozarksfirst the Surgery Center will be closed all day.

Springfield Police Lt. Steve Schwind says that at 7:15 a.m. Friday a woman was stabbed and taken to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. Lt. Schwind says the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

Mercy Hospital Springfield is also currently under police lockdown. — Mercy Springfield (@MercySGF) October 8, 2021

Schwind says the woman who was stabbed works at Mercy.

OzarksFirst crews on scene are reporting a heavy police presence and several healthcare workers standing outside. The Surgery Center is on the corner of Seminole and National.

There has been an incident at our surgery center. If you have an early morning appointment, the building is currently under police lockdown. We will share updates as they become available. — Mercy Springfield (@MercySGF) October 8, 2021

Mercy says it will be contacting patients, “who are scheduled to be in the building today to reschedule or send to another location.”

This is a developing story.