Meth trafficking organization shut down in Le Flore County, police say

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said on Wednesday that it ‘shut off’ a large meth trafficking pipeline in Le Flore County as part of an ongoing investigation.

Spokesperson Mark Woodward said the OBN Poteau Task Force has removed over 30 pounds of meth since the investigation began.

“The OBN Poteau Task Force has been targeting a group bringing multiple pounds of meth into Le Flore County for distribution on the streets of Poteau and other nearby communities,” said Woodward. “Since this investigation launched earlier this spring, more than sixty-five (65) pounds of meth has been seized.”

Woodward said numerous arrests are pending as the investigation remains active.

The OBN Poteau Task Force is comprised of agents and officers from OBN, Poteau Police Department, and the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this case or any drug activity is encouraged to contact OBN at 1-800-522-8031.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers