Meth trafficking organization shut down in Le Flore County, police say

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said on Wednesday that it ‘shut off’ a large meth trafficking pipeline in Le Flore County as part of an ongoing investigation.

Spokesperson Mark Woodward said the OBN Poteau Task Force has removed over 30 pounds of meth since the investigation began.

“The OBN Poteau Task Force has been targeting a group bringing multiple pounds of meth into Le Flore County for distribution on the streets of Poteau and other nearby communities,” said Woodward. “Since this investigation launched earlier this spring, more than sixty-five (65) pounds of meth has been seized.”

Woodward said numerous arrests are pending as the investigation remains active.

The OBN Poteau Task Force is comprised of agents and officers from OBN, Poteau Police Department, and the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this case or any drug activity is encouraged to contact OBN at 1-800-522-8031.