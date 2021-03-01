Missouri anglers flood Roaring River for trout season kickoff

CASSVILLE, Mo.- Monday morning kicks off catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri, and several anglers flocked to Roaring River for some trout.

According to the Missouri State Park’s website, over 4,600 anglers have been permitted a tag to allow trout fishing this season at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Salem, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

Video of the first fish after the gun goes off

Ozarks First Report Jacob Blout is at the river and says dozens of anglers are trying to keep their distance along the shore while catching trout.

The season lasts through October. If you plan on fishing for trout during the season, you must have a fishing license and a trout tag.

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will also be trout fishing at Roaring River this morning.

“It’s a great part of the Missouri tradition,” said Lt. Gov. Kehoe. “You’ll see families here who have been coming for generations. Grandfathers with sons, sons with daughters… you get the whole mix out here. So it’s great to see so many people out here this morning. Roaring River does a fantastic job accommodating folks, and we’re just happy to see Missourians out and about and enjoying the great outdoors.

Video of a woman who just reeled in a trout

Some families have attended this event for decades, like J.D. and Tammy Payden. They said what started as a fishing trip over twenty years ago to Roaring River, has led them to lifelong friendships.

“Making memories that you never forget being on the river,” said Tammy. “You see people every year. You come down, see the same people, fish. People that you only see once a year.”

Paul Spurgeon is the Hatchery Manager for the Roaring River State Park. He says schools in Cassville close every year on March 1 just for the start of trout season.

“It’s really special. The community stands behind us,” said Spurgeon. “Around here, it’s officially called the first day of spring.”