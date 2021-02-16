Missouri cancels mass vaccination events due to extreme cold

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Because of the severe winter weather, Missouri has canceled its scheduled mass vaccination events through this Friday.

Governor Mike Parson said the weather “threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold” including patients and volunteers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to reschedule every event. However, people who were already registered are being encouraged to seek out another vaccinator in their region.

Parson said this week’s cancelations does not affect the weekly allocation of vaccine doses.

For additional information and updates on mass vaccination events across the state, visit MOstopsCOVID.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers