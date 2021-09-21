Missouri conservation agents clear graffiti from limestone bluff

Missouri Department of Conservation

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Maintaining the natural beauty of the Show Me State is often a thankless job.

The Missouri Department of Conservation praised two employees who recently removed unsightly graffiti from a limestone bluff in Ste. Genevieve County.

Agent Rob Sulkowski and resource management technician Jake Hinkle visited Hickory Canyon Conservation Area and cleared the graffiti from the outcropping by grinding the surface layer of rock.

Defacing or damaging property or natural resources in a state park is a misdemeanor.

