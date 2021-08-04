Missouri convenience store sells $10 million scratcher ticket

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Joseph convenience store sold a $10 million top prize from the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” game.

The winner purchased the $30 ticket at random from the Trex Mart located at 3625 King Hill Avenue, in St. Joseph.

At first, the woman was in disbelief at how much the ticket was worth.

“I thought it said $10,000, not $10 million, so I Googled it to make sure,” she said.

The winner claimed her ticket at the Missouri Lottery’s Kansas City regional office.

“$300 Million Cash Explosion®” has more than $114 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $10 million, four $1 million prizes, and seven $50,000 prizes.

Missouri Lottery players in Buchanan County won more than $13.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in fiscal year 2020. That same year, businesses in the same county earned over $1.4 million in Lottery commissions. More than $5.6 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in Buchanan county as well.