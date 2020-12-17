Missouri couple now charged with murder for death of emaciated 10-year-old

by: Bryce Derrickson

SALEM, Mo. — A Salem couple is now being charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 10-year-old, according to court documents.

Randall and Susan Abney were originally charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

10-year-old Josie Abney weighed less than 35 pounds after she collapsed and died, according to the Dent County Coroner’s Office.

One investigator described Josie as appearing like a Holocaust victim, according to the probable cause statement.

A preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021.

