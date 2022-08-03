SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man and woman from Springfield, Missouri, recently appeared in federal court to admit their roles in a child exploitation conspiracy that included possession and transit of child pornography.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Kevin McMillan pleaded guilty on Monday, August 1, to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Co-defendant Christine Rossiter pleaded guilty June 28 to the same charge.

According to court documents, the conspiracy ran from Jan. 1, 2017, to Nov. 6. 2019.

The federal investigation itself began in May 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified local law enforcement that McMillan had uploaded files containing child porn through his Gmail account. At the same time, the Springfield Police Department was McMillan in a separate case involving an 8-year-old, identified only as Jane Doe 2. Springfield police identified other Google accounts belonging to McMillan that contained the illicit material.

On Nov. 6, 2019, police served a search warrant at McMillan’s home. They made contact with a 15-year-old victim, later identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1. Police seized five laptops, two hard drives, an iPad, a cellphone, and seven USB/micro SD cards.

Investigators conducted a forensic analysis of the electronics and storage devices and discovered images of child porn involving Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and a toddler identified only as Jane Doe 3.

There were more than 27,000 pornographic images and videos of persons whose age could not be determined, as well as child erotica. Investigators also discovered 682 images and videos of bestiality pornography and 111 videos and images of child-centric animated pornography.

McMillan’s Dropbox account also contained child pornography, prosecutors said.

Investigators found text messages between McMillan and Rossiter from Jan. 1, 2018, to April 2, 2019. They exchanged bestiality pornography during these exchanges and incest-related pornography. In a separate Facebook conversation between March 2019 and May 2019, they discussed engaging in sex with other people, including children. In April 2019, they discussed McMillan wanting to have sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy, identified as John Doe in court documents.

During another conversation, McMillan expressed a desire to drug and sexually assault Jane Doe 1 (who was 13 at the time). Rossiter told McMillan she would be interested in helping him drug and rape children and adult women.

Going back to January 2017, the pair had exchanged child pornography and erotica, prosecutors said. They also discussed having sexual contact with children and about having their own children together and impregnating them.

Under federal statutes, McMillan and Rossiter face a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison up to life imprisonment, without the possibility of parole.