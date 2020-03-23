Missouri family of 10 gets creative with social distancing

REPUBLIC, Mo. — For many, avoiding groups of 10 or more people has meant a lot more time at home. But for one Ozarks family, spending time at home is sometimes more crowded than being elsewhere.

“It’s a good thing we like each other. We’re making the most of this for sure.”

For the Curry family, staying at home means they’ll be in a group of 10 at all times. Dad, Brett, and Mom, Brittany, say the family hardly knows the term “isolation.”

With eight kids in the house, ranging from ages 3 to 17, they’ve had to make sense of what is happening right now in a few different ways.

“The youngest ones know that we’re staying home more and that there is a virus going around,” Brittany said. “We haven’t talked in detail about what that looks like. Not because we’re scared of it, or because we don’t want them to know, but it just hasn’t really come up. We’ve had good conversations about what social distancing looks like and why stores are closed.”

Of course when they do go to the store, what may look like hoarding to most actually might only last them a week or two. But at home, they’ve been trying to pass the time together.

“We’re trying to do things more than just watch screens and watch movies,” Brett said. “We’re doing a fair amount of that as well, but we’re trying to play games, we’ve got some ideas for crafts, thank you cards, things like that.”

The Curry’s homeschool the kids so they’re all used to being around each other, but even the older kids have found themselves at home more often. A tall task for mom and dad to keep law and order there.