Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids

by: SUMMER BALLENTINE The Associated Press

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives shows Republican state Rep. Rick Roeber. The Missouri House voted to expel Roeber on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after a legislative investigation concluded there was credible evidence he had physically and sexually abused his children years ago. (Tim Bommel/ Missouri House of Representatives via AP)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has expelled a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago.

The GOP-led House on Wednesday voted almost unanimously to kick out Republican Rick Roeber.

His now-adult children testified to House investigators this year that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

The committee found records that show his children reported the abuse years ago but that prosecutors didn’t file charges.

Roeber didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

He previously told the committee that he didn’t sexually abuse his children.

