Missouri House passes bills on crime, giving guns to kids

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — It no longer would be a misdemeanor crime to give firearms to minors without their parents’ permission under a bill backed by the Missouri House.

The Republican-led House on Tuesday passed the bill and sent it to the Senate for review. House lawmakers voted to change the law over concerns that grandparents or other family members could be charged with a misdemeanor for taking minors shooting without permission.

Lawmakers are working in a special session to address a surge in violent crime in cities. The House also passed a bill to allow St. Louis police to live outside the city.

