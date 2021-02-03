Missouri House Speaker asks Representative Tricia Derges to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House Speaker Rob Vescovo has issued a statement asking Representative Tricia Derges to resign.

The statement reads, “Following the announcement of the serious charges filed against Representative Derges I immediately removed her from all of her committee assignments. After speaking with her and with the caucus, I am asking her to resign her seat with the House. The legal process will ultimately determine her guilt or innocence, but this is clearly a time for her to spend with her family as she focuses on her legal issues, and for the people of the 140th district to move forward with selecting a replacement who can effectively advocate for their interests.”

On Monday, February 1, Derges was removed from her committee assignments.

All of this comes after Derges made false claims about a supposed stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics.

Derges was elected in November 2020 as a Missouri state representative in District 140.