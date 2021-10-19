Missouri man harvests state’s first elk by archery in modern hunting history

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that a Pleasant Hope man has harvested the first elk by archery in the state’s modern hunting history. Chris Irick shot the 6-by-6 elk with an arrow on Monday and found it today.

Missouri’s first bear season started Monday. Two bears were harvested Monday and one Tuesday morning. All three bears were in Zone 1, in Southwest Missouri. Hunters had to apply, and 400 bear tags were drawn randomly for the ten-day season.

A bear hunter actually found the elk before Irick did and reported it to a local conservation agent. The MDC says that as the agent was driving up to check on the elk he heard someone yelling. It was Chris 16-feet up in a tree above the elk. He was trying to get cell phone service to call in the catch to Telecheck.

The elk was harvested in Shannon County. This is in Missouri bear hunting Zone 2. So, we know that the bear hunter is still looking for his trophy.