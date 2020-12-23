Missouri mayor apologizes on behalf of city councilman who refused to follow COVID protocol

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The mayor of Chesterfield has issued an apology on behalf of the City of Chesterfield after a city councilman did not follow protocol at a Best Buy by refusing to wear a mask and then refusing to leave.

Mayor Bob Nation said the Chesterfield Police arrived at the Best Buy in the Chesterfield Valley on November 28 for “a disturbance and refusal to leave.”

Nation said the city councilman only left the store with his teenage son once the manager called police.

When individuals take it upon themselves to defy the requirements that local businesses implement in order to stay safe and open during this Pandemic, it not only impacts these businesses and their employees, it reflects poorly on the City of Chesterfield. I believe that elected officials should set the very best example for our employees and citizens and I sincerely apologize on behalf of the City for the manner in which this individual Councilmember’s behavior reflects on the City. Unfortunately, it is outside my authority to unilaterally act on the public’s request that I take action against this Councilmember; he alone must answer the calls for his resignation, Nation said.

The mayor ended his remarks by asking everyone to support local businesses through the holiday season and enjoy a safe and happy holiday.

