Missouri mother charged with killing her infant twins

This January 2020 booking photo provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows Maya Caston. The Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing her children. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing the children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Maya Caston of St. Louis faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

It wasn’t immediately known whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Authorities say she gave birth to the twins — a boy and a girl — and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel. She reported their births on Wednesday.

Officials have said the children had been carried to full term and neither one was stillborn.