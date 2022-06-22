SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of Springfield parents have been arrested after allegedly subjecting their son to abuse that included locking him in a “puppy cage” with two dogs.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, Peggy Louis Flores, 39, and Joseph Flores, 44, started mistreating their son in March 2020 when they were forced to homeschool him due to COVID-19. In a child forensic interview completed at the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield, the victim explained that his parents locked him in his bedroom, nailed his door shut, would place him naked in a cage with two dogs, poured urine on him and called him names.

The report also details that the parents hit the child with an extension cord. A child-at-risk medical examination was completed, and the provider documented that “patterned bruising” was observed, as well as “unexplained scars.” She provided a diagnosis of “child physical abuse with concerns that this may fit the category of child torture.”

Investigators attempted to interview Peggy and Joseph Flores, but they invoked their 5th Amendment rights. He also had a warrant out for his arrest in Colorado for failure to register as a sex offender.

Both have been charged with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child and were booked into the Greene County Jail.