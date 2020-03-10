Missouri primary could help preserve Biden’s recent momentum

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could play an important role in determining whether presidential candidate Joe Biden can maintain the momentum he gained after winning 10 states last week.

Missouri is among several conservative states holding Democratic primaries Tuesday. That could be an advantage for the former vice president in what has become essentially a head-to-head battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist.

Sanders lost by less than 2,000 votes to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Missouri in 2016.

Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington also will hold primaries Tuesday.