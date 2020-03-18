Missouri sees 1st coronavirus death; local elections delayed

A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty Kiener Plaza Park Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in St. Louis. Activity in downtown St. Louis was light Tuesday as businesses curtailed operations and encouraged employees to work from home if possible in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the first reported coronavirus death in the state has occurred in Boone County.

Parson did not provide further details on the patient during a Wednesday press conference with reporters.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said the case was travel-related.

Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted Missouri’s governor to push back local elections for two months, forced the closure of one of the state’s most iconic landmarks and led St. Louis’ mayor to warn about possible community spread.

Seventeen cases have been confirmed in Missouri.