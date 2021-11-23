Missouri sees frost flowers blooming due to warm ground and cold air

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Frost flowers are blooming in Missouri.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways Facebook page said these frost flowers are not really flowers at all. They “are made of beautiful ice crystals that form on the stems of a few species of plants.”

ONSR said they are most commonly found on dittany. Stinkweed and white crownbeard also produce these ice shapes as well.

“This phenomenon only takes place in late fall/early winter while the ground is still warm, and the air temps begin to drop,” ONSR said. During this time of year, the sap is still sent up plant stems which then freezes upon contact with the cold air.

ONSR said most frost flowers don’t last much past mid-morning. So get up early if you want to see them.

