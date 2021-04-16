Missouri Senate approves take-home liquor sales

JEFFERSON CITY– The Missouri Senate approved a plan Thursday to allow restaurants to continue the sales of take-home alcohol. A pandemic-related emergency rule was put into place last year to help restaurants during the COVID shutdown.

The bill says the to-go drink has to be in a rigid, durable, leakproof, sealable container. It also must be sealed and placed in a one-time-use transparent bag that is sealed or has been sealed with tamperproof tape.

Consumers also have to order and purchase a meal prepared on the premises at the same time as the liquor is purchased.

Senate Bill 126 now goes to the House for additional debate.

