Missouri State University football coach to step down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Missouri State University made the announcement that Dave Steckel will not return as the University’s football coach.

Missouri State will pay him $340,000 to buy out his contract.

MSU Athletic Director Kyle Moats and Stec met on Nov 27th to discuss the future of the program. That led to the mutual decision to part ways.

His buyout comes from a private fund that will be paid out in 3 installments.

Stec was 1-10 last season and won only 13 games in 5 seasons.

In a statement, Dave Steckel said he was thankful to Moats and MSU for the opportunity.

Current MSU assistant Justin Kramer will take over on an interim basis a national search will begin immediately.

This is a developing story.