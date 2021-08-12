Missouri tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 during pandemic

Around the Region

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has now topped 10,000.

The state health department’s coronavirus dashboard on Thursday showed 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,002 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

Nationally, more than 615,000 Americans have died from the virus. Deaths have been rising again in recent weeks due to the delta variant, and it has been especially troubling in southwestern Missouri.

New cases and hospitalizations also are at their worst levels since the winter.

Recent data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department coronavirus dashboard shows 109 deaths this summer, with July having the most with 67 deaths.

The Health Department added 24 new deaths this week from COVID-19. The average age of recent COVID-19 Delta variant deaths in Greene County is 59, while the average age of those who have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic is 77.

The Health Department says 94% of Greene County residents who have died since January were not fully vaccinated.

