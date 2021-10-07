Missouri vaccine lottery: Round 4 winners announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A registered nurse from St. Louis and an eighth-grader from Liberty are among the latest winners in Missouri’s COVID vaccine incentive lottery.
At the time of the Sept. 24 drawing, more than 637,000 Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) entries were received. More than 63.4% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.
Thirteen-year-old Kate Kazmaier is one of 19 scholarship winners. When asked why she wanted to get the vaccine, her answer was simple.
“Because it keeps me safe and others safe, and it will hopefully help all of this go away,” Kazmaier said.
Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21, with five drawings generating a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.
Maggie Riley, a nurse from St. Louis, hopes people understand that getting vaccinated is not just about themselves.
“I get it that some people won’t get that sick or likely won’t end up in the hospital. But, it’s not just about you. It’s about everyone around you,” she said. “It’s about the newborn baby at the grocery store. It’s about the old man who lives next to you who suffers from COPD and is on oxygen. I don’t know why it’s become so polarizing. It’s not a political issue—it’s a humanitarian issue.”
The fifth and final drawing is Friday, Oct. 8, but the state will accept online entries until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Winners will be announced after their vaccination statuses have been verified.
You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the remaining drawings.
If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.
You can view the latest cash prize and scholarship winners below.
|4
|Paige Bradley
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|LaToya Braxton
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Yolanda Collins
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Linda Edison
|Saint Ann
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Corey Falkner
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Michelle Garmon
|Hazelwood
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Steve Gonzalez
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Shawanda Henry
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Natasha Lalos
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Tara McElroyray
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Hope Meyers
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Jose Ocasio
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Dapheney Rainey
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Mary Stark
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Catherine Touchette
|University City
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Alexis Tucker
|St. Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Amani Turner
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Christopher White
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|4
|Maggie Zumwalt
|Saint Ann
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Alexander Baldera
|Affton
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Alecia Breer
|Ballwin
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Tara Brown
|Bridgeton
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Mary Flamion
|Affton
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Brandi Foster
|Fenton
|Jefferson
|4
|Daniel Garcia
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Lindsey Glosser
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Terra Hadley
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Linda Johnson
|Wildwood
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Becky Leigh
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|4
|Jeffrey McDaniel
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|4
|Kelly Mehan
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Payton Morrissey
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|4
|Samantha Nelson
|Valley Park
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|John Pennington
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|4
|Lisa Rawlings
|Kirkwood
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Amy Rhoads
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|4
|Cynthia Smith
|Ballwin
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Jeanne Spooler
|Weldon Spring
|St. Charles
|4
|Brittany Stewart
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|4
|Doug Bexten
|Westphalia
|Osage
|4
|Michael Bowers
|Arnold
|Jefferson
|4
|Merry Braun
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|4
|Vincent Bresnahan
|Gray Summit
|Franklin
|4
|Megan Buckles
|Lake St Louis
|St. Charles
|4
|Ryan Davis
|Argyle
|Osage
|4
|Rebecca Giboney
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|4
|Jackie Hall
|Pevely
|Jefferson
|4
|Derek Hentges
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|4
|William Hetlage
|House Springs
|Jefferson
|4
|Alanie Laubert
|Jefferson City
|Cole
|4
|Amanda Mattler
|Barnhart
|Jefferson
|4
|John Neff
|High Ridge
|Jefferson
|4
|Andrea Otto
|St Elizabeth
|Miller
|4
|Jonathan Ralston
|Troy
|Lincoln
|4
|Leslie Stewart
|Old Monroe
|Lincoln
|4
|Cheri Taylor
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|4
|Nicholas Todaro
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|4
|Valerie Wright
|Sullivan
|Franklin
|4
|Michelle Allen
|Lebanon
|Laclede
|4
|Joy Aman
|Harrisonville
|Cass
|4
|Mary Billings
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Vera Elwood
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Sally Gaines
|Boonville
|Cooper
|4
|William Kirkwood
|Ashland
|Boone
|4
|Susan Palmer
|Boonville
|Cooper
|4
|Damon Pruett
|Peculiar
|Cass
|4
|Pamela Richmond
|Nevada
|Vernon
|4
|Christopher Ryan
|Fair Grove
|Dallas
|4
|Megan Schaffer
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Tracy Secrist
|Pleasant Hill
|Cass
|4
|Kelvin Storms
|Warrensburg
|Johnson
|4
|Sue Stulgo
|Ashland
|Boone
|4
|Clark Thomas
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|James Thompson
|Seymour
|Webster
|4
|Cole Williams
|Sedalia
|Pettis
|4
|Tyris Williams
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Lauren Zettler
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Marla Bare
|Raytown
|Jackson
|4
|Amber Bender
|Independence
|Jackson
|4
|Ramon Cortez
|Slater
|Saline
|4
|Nicholas Cox
|Independence
|Jackson
|4
|Brenda Crabtree
|Mayview
|Lafayette
|4
|Sookyoung Cross
|Blue Springs
|Jackson
|4
|Raymond Hamilton
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|4
|Armen Harutyunyan
|Lawson
|Ray
|4
|Connie Johnston
|N Kansas City
|Clay
|4
|Kathleen Keens
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|4
|Kellie McClanahan
|Lawson
|Ray
|4
|Timothy Mcnerney
|Independence
|Jackson
|4
|Cassaundra Moore
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|4
|Shaquille Neal
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|4
|Debbie Patrick
|Gladstone
|Clay
|4
|Megan Rex
|Excelsior Spg
|Ray
|4
|Lateefah Roberts
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|4
|Delia Ruiz
|Blue Springs
|Jackson
|4
|Colton Sexton
|Gladstone
|Clay
|4
|Lakesha Washington
|Independence
|Jackson
|4
|Shiela Atchison
|Dearborn
|Platte
|4
|Christopher Brewer
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|4
|Jennifer Bunch
|Perry
|Ralls
|4
|Corey Carter
|Kansas City
|Clay
|4
|Gale Collison
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|4
|Clara De La Torre
|Liberty
|Clay
|4
|Tina Deiter
|Maryville
|Nodaway
|4
|Andrea Hatfield
|Kansas City
|Clay
|4
|Michelle Kopf
|Trimble
|Clinton
|4
|Heather Rayl
|Hannibal
|Marion
|4
|john Reardon
|Excelsior Spg
|Clay
|4
|Nicole Sewell
|Macon
|Macon
|4
|Stanley Slagle Slagle
|Maryville
|Nodaway
|4
|Brad Stoecklein
|Macon
|Macon
|4
|Frederick Suhr
|New Boston
|Linn
|4
|Harry Taylor
|Excelsior Spg
|Clay
|4
|Delonna Tracy
|Saint Joseph
|Buchanan
|4
|Angela Urbeck
|Hannibal
|Marion
|4
|Sandra Youngs
|Albany
|Gentry
|4
|Austin Adams
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Stacy Ashworth
|Joplin
|Newton
|4
|Joshua Brown
|Republic
|Greene
|4
|Jeremiah Davis
|Clever
|Christian
|4
|Gracie Epperson
|Pineville
|Mcdonald
|4
|Vonda Fares
|Reeds Spring
|Stone
|4
|Stephanie Giberti
|Seneca
|Newton
|4
|Margaret Harris-Stallings
|Sarcoxie
|Jasper
|4
|Lisa Hoffman
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Ronald Hoffman
|Joplin
|Jasper
|4
|Don Horton
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Mike Jenkins
|Bolivar
|Polk
|4
|Chandra Johnson
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Karl Kime
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Sarah Lawson
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Corwin Odom
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Terri Piatchek
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|Megan Webster-Johnson
|Springfield
|Greene
|4
|John Atkinson
|Bernie
|Stoddard
|4
|Julie Baker
|De Soto
|Jefferson
|4
|Rosanne Beckett
|Houston
|Texas
|4
|Kaitlynn Blum
|Valles Mines
|St. Francois
|4
|Christine Daniele
|De Soto
|Jefferson
|4
|Kimberly Donze
|Saint Mary
|Ste. Genevieve
|4
|Adam Dubois
|Cape Girardeau
|Cape Girardeau
|4
|Jonas Duckett
|Poplar Bluff
|Butler
|4
|Carol Fisher
|Kennett
|Dunklin
|4
|Madison Goodman
|Bourbon
|Crawford
|4
|Michael Hatchel
|Bernie
|Stoddard
|4
|Gary Hoven
|Hillsboro
|Jefferson
|4
|Hazel Krewson
|Licking
|Texas
|4
|Nathan Luechauer
|Desoto
|Jefferson
|4
|Brian Mink
|Salem
|Dent
|4
|Tyler Shulse
|Poplar Bluff
|Butler
|4
|Richard Sutton
|Salem
|Dent
|4
|Austin Weber
|Saint James
|Phelps
|4
|Justin White
|Cape Girardeau
|Cape Girardeau
|4
|Amanda Wicker
|Matthews
|New Madrid
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
|4
|Lula Thies
|Webster Groves
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Emma Knoesel
|Wildwood
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Kayla Wilson
|Eureka
|St. Louis Co.
|4
|Eric Back
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|4
|Sophia Deubel
|Saint Charles
|St. Charles
|4
|Seth Fennessey
|Catawissa
|Franklin
|4
|Jacob Harl
|Winfield
|Lincoln
|4
|Andrew Minnix
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|4
|Michael Nelson
|Camdenton
|Camden
|4
|Kaela kriete
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Piper McHugh
|Columbia
|Boone
|4
|Marcellus Goudeau
|Raytown
|Jackson
|4
|Sanaya Grant
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|4
|Evan Willis
|Blue Springs
|Jackson
|4
|Katherine Kazmaier
|Liberty
|Clay
|4
|DRAKE McLaughlin
|Kansas City
|Clay
|4
|Cooper Cribbs
|Bolivar
|Polk
|4
|Aiden Lawson
|Neosho
|Newton
|4
|Aaliyah Cobb
|Cape Girardeau
|Cape Girardeau